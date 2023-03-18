K10mil for Kikori hospital

Member for Kikori Soroi Eoe presented a dummy cheque today to hospital representatives in what they say is a very timely funding assistance.

The Kikori district hospital is in poor state with its building nearing collapse, says Nurse Manager Sarah Kaipu. Despite this poor working conditions, the Mrs Kaiupu and clinical service matron, Ladi Kalama the struggle is real to provide vital health services to the people of Kikori.

The K10mil funding released by the Government is a great news for the people of Kikori and those on the borders of Western and Southern Highlands Province.

Run by the Gulf Christian Service, the financial support will go towards rebuilding the health facility and address its immediate health needs and operations.

This is a welcome news for the health staff.

“We are very thankful of this great assistance from the Government, it’s a blessing and we can utilise the funds to improve our building which is collapsing,” Mrs Kaipu said.

She said first and foremost is the upgrade to the hospital and its basic facilities and medicines to cater for the growing population.

Mr Eoe when formally announcing the Governments financial support said Kikori is now placed as a government focus area and there was a need for a proper hospital in the district that caters for not only the Gulf people but those living along the provincial borders.

The K10 million financial support is the first batch of a total of K40million earmarked for Kikori district hospital. The first allocation will focus on building the hospital which is now being elevated to a level 4 district hospital.

The funding comes under the Government’s priority to improve all district hospitals throughout the country.

Plans are underway to improve all sub-health centres in the district including Ihu with Orokolo sub-health centre is work in progress.