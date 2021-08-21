K107mill to LO Businesses

The mine said these payments have been done through various engagements with local landowner companies such as employing locals to work in the mine, leasing and renting vehicle equipment, utilizing local boat operators and maintainers and purchasing local meat, fish and vegetables for the camp.

The mine is also supporting the re-establishment of the cocoa industry to produce Tabar Chocolate and the Development of aquaculture projects.

The mine has reportedly spent A$0.7 million (K1.8 million) on training in 2018, with 19 employees enrolled in apprenticeships, three appointed as qualified tradespeople and 13 students were offered work experience.

The mine also granted scholarships to three students with a university degree and graduated 5 from an Office Administration trainee program.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Simberi has also worked with the community to keep Simberi COVID-19 free by establishing a community committee for COVID Management, testing incoming community members and implementing daily screening.

Simberi also donated 1,000 Rapid Test Kits to the New Ireland Provincial Government and supports the Simberi Mine Clinic and Maragon clinic to provide community healthcare, treating up to 30 patients per day.