K101.9m Airport Project Opened

"This airport will bring in more businesses into the island of Manus,” he said. The PM further announced the government's plan to set the province as an economic zone.



Business houses and international companies have been encouraged to set up business in Lorengau.



Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin thanked the National Government through National Airport Corporation (NAC) for the multi-million kina project saying it is a significant development for the province.



Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt said Momote airport is part of a number of airports around the country currently being upgraded under the Government's CADIP program.



"The Marape Government is committed to support the second phase of the CADIP program which will begin at the end of the year.

“CADIP is the most successful project in the country since its inception in 2009,” Schnaubelt said.



Minister Schnaubelt added that the second phase of the program will target the upgrade of rural airstrips.



The upgrade works on the Momote airport includes extension of airport runway from 1, 810 meters to 2, 010 meters, a new modern terminal and market facility.



The extension of the runway will now allow B737-800 flights to land at Momote airport.



The new terminal is a unique architectural structure resembling the stingray, a common fish found in the waters of Manus.



The people of Manus have been urged to look after the facilities.