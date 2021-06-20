K100m for SHP projects

Ialibu-Pangia electorate has been allocated K9.5 million for various projects; K800,000 for East Pangia High School, K500,000 for Wiru High School, South Wiru cultural and disaster offices getting K100,000 each and Ialibu town market getting K500,000.

Both the Ialibu hospital redevelopment and Ialibu police housing projects will be carried out by Asi Holdings Limited at a cost of K2 million each.

Works on East Pangia LLG Chamber will cost K1.5 million with Yumi Yet Real Estate Ltd contracted for the job. Payment priorities for the Kagua Erave electorate totals K9.7 million.

“K1 million has been appropriated for DDA support, Tulire roadworks will receive K500,000, it is in the process of being released. Kagua station road sealing will have K2 million released through DDA funding Oceanic Construction to carry out the work,” SHP Governor William Powi said.

He said the Limami Coffee, as part of the SME rollout in Aia LLG, will receive K2 million. Erave airstrip will be appropriated K2 million for rehabilitation and the same allocation also for Kagua public servants housing project, with Asi Holdings Limited set to carry out the work.

Imbonggu electorate has been allocated K17 million for eight separate projects, with the biggest allocation of K6 million earmarked for the Kirene to Wagume power line infrastructure project.

K1 million will be for DDA support, the rural housing project will receive K1 million, Kirene tourism will receive K500,000 and the 47 registered SMEs in the Southern Highlands will receive K4 million.

The Limbiale-Assasa road will be given K500,000 and the Lower Mendi School of Excellence will receive K2 million. A further K2 million will be set aside for the Sumia-Lai valley road to be carried out by Gravity Construction.

Projects for Mendi-Munihu electorate will cost a total of K10.2 million has already been allocated.

Governor Powi said K500,000 each has been allocated for Mendi town cleaning, Ujamap road, Wakwak road, Porolo-Tupiri road, Upper Mendi TVET College, Karints High School and Kip High School.

K300,000 each has been earmarked for both Upper and Lower Lai Roads. For the Nipa Kutubu electorate, K21.5 million has been appropriated with the majority of this number planned for Kutubu LLG, which gets K5 million and K4 million goes to Semin School of Excellence.

Nipa town gets K3 million, K2 million goes to the Fasu Landowner Group and the infrastructure for the Poroma TVET College. Kutubu, Poroma townships, Poroma High School, Wiru road and the Upper Nipa LLG chamber construction get a share of K1 million each.

Governor Powi also disclosed budget appropriation for general administration, which took the biggest chunk of the appropriation, totaling K50.5 million.

In other appropriations: