K100,000 for Unitech students

Treasurer and Kavieng MP, Ian Ling-Stuckey, made this statement when presenting a subsidy of K100,000 to New Ireland students at Lae’s University of Technology.

He also briefed students on the KDDA and New Ireland Provincial Government budgets, and educated them on the Marape Government’s Public Investment Program (PIP) budget.

He expressed concern at the disproportionate and very little funding received by New Ireland from the PIP budget in the last 15 years, adding the primary reason was because NIPG had failed to submit its provincial plans to the national government since 2007.

The Treasurer further advised students that the KDDA has commenced consultations with key stakeholders, like their gathering, to derive a policy position on the payment of school fees. This takes into account the new Government Tuition Fee Subsidy policy where education is a shared responsibility, and KDDA affordability or reprioritisation of the use of Lihir royalty payments.

His advice to New Ireland tertiary students is to integrate with the students and staff, be tolerant and represent their province with pride.