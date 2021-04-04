K10,000 drug haul in Manus

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the security team, who were conducting sea patrol and surveillance on COVID-19, were monitoring people travelling from other provinces into Lorengau.

Based on a tip off, they raided a house at Papitalai village, where they recovered the drug cache and arrested the suspect from Maprik.

The drugs have a street value of approximately K10,000.

Thirty-two-year-old Bart Warampi, from Sarakum village, will appear in the Lorengau District Court on April 6th.