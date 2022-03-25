K10 Million For PNGRU

The milestone sponsorship deal provides Kumul Petroleum the naming rights for all PNGRU sanctioned events and competitions over this period and includes branding of tournament uniforms, on-field signage, ticketing and other related documentations.

At yesterday’s official announcement Kumul Petroleum Managing Director, Wapu Sonk said KPH is pleased to announce financial support for this sporting code (rugby union), which many years has suffered and declining because of various reasons and the key being lack of sponsorship, infighting between different people at the PNGRU Board, regional centres and or provincial affiliates.

KPH was approached with a new vision, new president in Paul Siwi which was a outcome of united PNGRU election process and sponsorship vision that is in the Strategic Plan 2021 to 2026.

The Strategic Plan outlines the frameworks, playing calendar, development plans in how to grow the game from grassroots level up and achieving the objective of ensuring every Papua New Guinean can enjoy the game o rugby.

Sonk further added while they are happy to sponsor, KPH will expect results on and off the field and that includes good governance practices in how the funds are managed and applied as conditions outlined in the MoU signed between KPH and PNGRU.

The MoU was signed by Sonk, PNGRU President Siwi and CEO Sailosi Druma at the new home of PNGRU, Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby.