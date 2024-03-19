K1 million for Southern Highlands PHA

Southern Highlands PHA chief executive officer, Dr Joseph Birisi says the financial assistance will be utilized to fund incentives for the province’s doctors.

Dr Joseph says the Southern Highlands Province has faced immense challenges especially, those relating to security.

“It’s not easy to keep our professionals in the province. Especially skilled people like doctors and it’s been very challenging for us.”

The province currently has thirty doctors serving its people including ten specialists. Dr Joseph highlighted that the two worst events that affected the health sector in the province were the general elections of 2017 and 2022.

“That was a big challenge for us as a sector in health to keep our professionals in the province to continue providing that service and it was not an easy task for us. Especially when security was compromised. But we tried our best to keep those officers on the ground, continue to support them and we been doing that for all these years when we first became PHA in 2016,” the CEO recalled.

He added, “These doctors have been faithful despite all these challenges and they have been still in the province even at times, we have to move their families to their respective provinces but keep the doctors in the province just to keep the services going.”

Dr Birisi says the K1 million in funding will not only go towards supporting the current number of doctors on the ground but also attract and retain them.

The Mendi PHA have 52 positions vacant. In addition, 17 vacancies have also been created in the five districts. The vacancies are captured in the PHA structure and have are funded positions approved by the Department of Personnel Management. These vacancies are for the positions of doctors, midwives, and Health Extension Officers (HEOs).

“This support will go a long way. This will boost the moral of our doctors to remain in the province despite all these challenges and continue to serve,” Dr Birisi said.

The Mendi PHA will compile a comprehensive report on the K1 million donation and present the money plan to its donors, PRK and MRDC.

PRK chairman John Kapi Natto said, “Health is very important to a lot of our people. We see that health can sustain lives. The Southern Highlands Province, especially Mendi has gone through so many hard times in terms of security problems.”