K1 million For Siwi-Utame Road

Recently, while announcing the K2 million funding for the road for East Pangia in Ialibu-Pangia District, Governor Powi also mentioned that a funding of K1 million has been allocated to Siwi-Utame Loop Road project.

The Chairman of Utame Elites Association, Teejay Pakawi and the leaders of Utame thanked the Southern Highlands Provincial Government for making funding available for the road project.

Mr Pakawi added that there was a neglect of government services in the area for the last 40 years, but the recent SHP government has brought about vital services into the 10 council wards of Utame.

He said the Utame leaders and the 11,000 people are ready to launch the road project soon.