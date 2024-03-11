Justice prevails for Human Rights case

He finally gained recognition, compensation and court orders to hold those responsible accountable.

The National Court commenced proceeding under Section 57(1) of the Constitution to determine if the rights and freedom of certain persons were violated by members of the Papua New Guinea Royal Constabulary and other private persons.

The proceeding was commenced upon the court receiving information on the alleged death of Jerry Yareng of Finschaffen in the Morobe Province on the 3rd of April 2020, whilst in custody of police officers at the Jomba Police Station, who were at the time investigating suspects of an armed hold-up in Saidor, Raicoast District of Madang Province.

In this instance, Alwin Martin, Fahn Martin, Patrick Solomon and Jerry Yareng’s rights and freedoms were violated under Constitution, s 32(2) (right to freedom) – when they were detained on 1st April 2020 to 04th April 2020 without any lawful basis.

Their right to freedom from inhuman treatment under Constitution s 36 (1) was violated when they were subjected to treatment that was cruel, inhuman and inconsistent with respect for the inherent dignity of the human person on the same given dates when they were assaulted, tortured and detained without being charged.

Also not brought to the hospital despite the serious injuries suffered which resulted in the death of Yareng as claimed by Justice Vigil Narokobi despite two autopsies conducted separately by experienced doctors’ reports stating that the cause of death was inconclusive.

Justice Narokobi made his decision on the balance of probability on sworn evidence and unsworn statements. The decision was upon these facts:

• The police conducted an illegal raid on the village of Baliau in Saidor, Raicoast District as a result of an armed robbery, without a search warrant.

• The policemen were under the influence of alcohol. They also threatened, assaulted, and stole from the villagers before apprehending Fahn and Alwin Martin taking them by boat to Madang.

• Fahn and Alwin Martin were not taken to the police station to be detained, questioned and charged upon arrival in Madang but were taken to a civilian premises, a warehouse of Luke Pang and assaulted and tortured.

• The police men without permission searched and intercepted phone calls to Patrick Solomon and Jerry Yareng to ascertain their location where they brought them to Pang’s residence to continue torture and assault the men apprehended.

• After being brought to the Jomba Police station at around 5:30pm they spent the night and the next day without being charged and their details were not entered into the Occurrence Book.

• The next day 02nd April 2020 Jerry Yareng was taken out again to Pang’s warehouse and tortured until 9:40pm in the night, they were never afforded the right to communicate with a friend, family or lawyer while they were interrogated by the police.

• Jerry Yareng died the next day 03rd April 2020 at 8am in the Jomba cell. Patrick Solomon, Alwin and Fahn Martin were released on the 04th April 2020 without being charged and were never given medical treatment despite the clear and visible injuries they suffered at the hands of the police and Luke Pang.

• Acting Superintendent Matzuc Rubiang had no lawful basis to stop inspector Stephen Yalamo from investigating Brian Kapi, Jimmy Nato, Rudolf Kaliai and Brian Pang for wilful murder, attempted murder, deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm.

The total amount of damages awarded by Justice Narokobi indicated that the late Jerry Yareng is to be paid K129, 000, Fahn Martin K89, 000 and Alwin Martin K89, 000. Patrick Solomon was not included as he did not provide any evidence.

The State is held responsible as the employer of the RPNGC under s 58(4) to pay damages and ss 57(3) and 58(3) accorded compensation to the men that had suffered.

The award of exemplary damages is to demonstrate to the state that two wrongs do not make a right in the performance of its duties, as stated by Justice Narokobi. Further to those decisions, additions included:

• If Fahn and Alwin Martin and Jerry Yareng’s family wish to make a separate claim against Luke Pang, they are at liberty to pursue such a claim as it will include claims under the underlying law.

• An order that criminal investigations against any person implicated should continue and the Ombudsman Commission provides oversight over the investigations under their Memorandum of Understanding with eh Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

• An order for leave to be granted to Fahn and Alwin Martin, Patrick Solomon and Jerry Yareng’s family to give notice to the State under s 5 of the Claims By and Against the State Act 1996, if they wish to make a further underlying law claim against the state for negligence. They have 21 days from the decision to do so.

The National Court used the sui moto or own initiative powers of the National Court vested upon it to conduct the case. The court must implement the National Goals and Directive Principles and Basic Social Obligations under Sections 25 and 63 of the Constitution as it will enable persons who would otherwise be unable to access justice to come to court.

This will promote integral human development under the first National Goal and equality and participation under the second National Goal. Violation of human rights has the effect of suppressing people, making them live in fear of accessing court, and unless a direct court is made, citizens will not be able to enforce their rights and freedoms.

Jeffery Yareng, brother of the late Jerry Yareng was sentimental as he took a sigh of relief and stated that the decision handed down has sought justice and inner peace for the family and thanked the Courts and Mr. Asivo for giving them a voice and for remaining on the case for three years.