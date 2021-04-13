 

Justice Kirriwom passes on

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
16:23, April 13, 2021
Justice Nicholas Kirriwom, a senior Judge of the National and Supreme Courts tragically passed away on the morning of Monday April 12, 2021 at the Pacific International Hospital in Port Moresby.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika confirmed his death today.

The late Justice Kirriwom was 66 years old at his time of passing.

He hailed from Bogia, Madang Province.

At the time of his passing he was the Judge Administrator for the East and West Sepik and Manus Province.

He passed away whilst receiving medical treatment.

The Chief Justice says the Judiciary is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of their colleague and friend, and offered the judicial fraternity’s sincere condolences to his wife and children.

The Judiciary is in the process of organizing a ceremonial sitting to farewell the Judge, as well as funeral arrangements and repatriation to his final resting place.

Justice Kirriwom
NJSS
Jemimah Sukbat
