Juffa welcomes investigation

Juffa said the decision was a step in the right direction for the fight against inefficacy, waste mismanagement and corruption in the Public Sector.

He added that the terms of reference outlined by ICAC will provide valuable insights for the Government to follow.

The Chairman said SPC will be watching the investigation closely and will collaborate if necessary.

However, he stressed that it has a broader focus and will not be involved in nor duplicate the ICAC investigation.

The SPC was concerned about the apparent failure of systems and processes at NAC, which constituted a threat to national security and the safety of the travelling public.

It also heightened the risk of cancellation of remaining international air services, which are essential in the war on the Coronavirus.

The SPC is reviewing State-Owned Enterprises, and Governor Juffa said early indications are that the same weaknesses are evident as in the case of the NAC.

Meantime, as Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Public Sector Reform and Service Delivery, Governor Juffa has warned that there is clearly a wider problem across the public sector – a general lack of transparency and accountability and specifically weak processes for board appointments and management recruitment.

He said political interference, nepotism, cronyism, and general corruption, waste and mismanagement lead to weak structures and systems and ultimate failure to deliver a satisfactory level of goods and services to the public cheaply and effectively.

He stressed that if the State wishes to operate commercial enterprises then reasonable and well-established commercial practices must be the prevailing standards.