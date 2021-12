Justice Les Gavera-Nanu and Justice Oagile Bethuel Key Dingake were re-appointed by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission for a period of three years, while Justice Taunamo Micah Rei as an Acting Judge of the Supreme and National Court of Justice for 12 months.

The judges’ appointments took effect yesterday. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi and fellow judges of the Supreme and National Courts of PNG.