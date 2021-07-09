Judges Reappointed

The Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae officially sworn in Justice Teresa Berrigan and Acting Justice, Paul Tusais at the Government House, witnessed by Depfuty Chief Justice, Ambeng Kandakasi and other judicial representatives.

Judge Berrigan was re-appointed for a term of three years, while acting judge Paul Tusais was re-appointed as acting judge for 12 months, both terms commenced on 18th of June.

The judges made declarations of office and of loyalty to the state and people of PNG to serve without fear or favour, affection or ill will.