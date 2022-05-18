Judges Enhanced On Environment, Climate Laws

Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea, Sir Gibbs Salika made this remarks during the online Inaugural Training for Pacific Judges on Environment and Climate Law that will run from May 18-20.

“The protection of the environment and natural resources in our communities is paramount to our survival.

“In order for this to happen, there has to be sustainable development which is improved through the implementation, adjudication and enforcement of environmental and climate law,” said the Chief Justice.

The goal of the workshop was to strengthen the protection of human rights, the environment and natural resources and to promote sustainable development in the Pacific Islands through improved implementation, adjudication and enforcement of environmental and climate law.

Judges were enlightened on the environmental challenges affecting the Pacific Islands; The relationship between the environment, climate change and human rights; including the role of the courts in enforcing environmental and climate law.

A total of 37 PNG Supreme and National Court judges, including the Chief Justice Sir Gibuma, Gibbs Salika and Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi attended the workshop.

Other Pacific Island Judges include 11 judges from the Supreme Court of Fiji, eight judges from the Supreme Court of Vanuatu and a judge from the Supreme Court of Tonga.