Jubilation at Poiyu

The people of Morobe’s mountainous electorate of Nanima-Kariba Rural celebrated throughout the day while their village birth attendants cried tears of joy.

The proverb ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ rings true for the people of Menyamya, who struggle to access basic government services like health, education and law and order.

The neglect is evident as vehicles carefully manoeuvre the treacherous mountain tracks of Watut in Bulolo District, heading towards Menyamya.

From Lae city, it takes over 10 hours to reach Poiyu by road – a grueling journey that is not for the faint-hearted.

It therefore, comes as no surprise that Menyamya’s health facilities are falling apart, their limited medical consumables are stretched thin while most health workers leave for greener pastures.

On Thursday, the 10th of February, Poiyu came alive with the beating of drums and chanting as traditionally-attired residents excitedly welcomed a group from the Morobe Provincial Government’s community development office.

Led by coordinator Siove Done, the Lae team launched the birthing kits that were donated by the Good Samaritan Foundation in November 2021.

Done heads the province’s community and learning development section – a vital branch in the MPG that gets little to no funding in Morobe’s budget, making it difficult to reach out to the women, youth and the marginalised.

However, the jubilant expression on the people’s faces made the trip worthwhile for the team as they witnessed the demonstration and distribution of the birthing kits to the village birth attendants.

Officer-in-charge of the Aseki Health Centre, Sister Mathilda Maborai, showed the VBAs how to use the gauzes, umbilical cord clamps, kidney dishes, razors, gloves and masks.

Sr Maborai also stressed on the need to wash their hands and equipment with the alcohol solution provided before and after attending to mothers.

An awareness session was conducted on Friday before the team left Poiyu for Lae in the night. They arrived in the city at 6am on Saturday.