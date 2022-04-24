JSB Resolution Signed

The signing of resolutions on Friday 22nd April signifies the acceptance of both governments regarding the resolutions of the Joint Technical Team.

The Co-chairs signed the Joint Technical Team resolutions directing that the Joint Legal Technical working group immediately commence discussions on drafting the Constitutional Regulations, commence preparations of a Report to the 11th National Parliament in 2023 and also, the JSB proper to be convened at a later date in Kimbe, West New Britain Province.

Co-Chair, Prime Minister James Marape commended officials on both governments for their tireless efforts and perseverance in finalizing the agreement.

PM Marape assured the ABG Government saying, “Matters dealing with national sovereignty, these are combined constitutional matters, and not an individual member of parliament matter.

“As we come to sign this JSB to affirm what was already confirmed in the Era Kone Covenant, I just want to give assurance to Bougainville and the greater PNG, fear not this process.”

Co-chair President Toroama commended PM Marape and his government’s unwavering support to the Bougainville Peace Process through the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

“Prime Minister, I have a moral responsibility to the people of Bougainville and the twenty thousand lives lost in the Bougainville Crisis to ensure political Independence is granted to Bougainville. However, I understand that you also have a responsibility to the people of Papua New Guinea to preserve the sovereignty of the nation. In spite of our differing views on Bougainville’s future political status I am grateful that we share a mutual respect for each other and our own views. I believe this trust and respect is the foundation of the many progress that we have achieved in the last 19 months.

Both leaders expressed eagerness towards the next JSB meeting to be held in Kimbe, West New Britain Province.