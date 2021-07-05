JSB Meeting Convenes In Wabag

The meeting convened this morning with the second Joint Inter-Governmental Post Referendum Consultations to be followed by the Joint Supervisory Body JSB meeting on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival on Sunday, the Prime Minister opened a new four-in-one Sopas District Hospital Staff complex. The structure was built at a cost of over K3 million from the National Governments Public Investment Program (PIP).

Marape thanked the local member and Minister for Fisheries, Dr Lino Tom for working together with the Enga Provincial Government to restore and improve the hospital and also the Enga College of Nursing.

Prime Minister Marape also applauded the Enga provincial government for allowing a certain quota of spaces to students from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville to attend the Enga Nursing College and the Enga Teachers College.

Dr Lino Tom said the Sopas Hospital staff house is part of the bigger restoration and expansion work to the two institutions.

Photo credit: Prime Minister’s Media Unit