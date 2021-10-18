Joyce Bay Transforms

Located in the Moresby South electorate, Joyce Bay is one of the oldest settlements in the city with a community comprising of people from the Gulf Province and 11 other ethnic groups from around PNG.

The population has been on a rise since 2013 and with it an influx of migrants from rural to urban areas both seeking employment opportunities and access to improved health and education services.

However, the last few years the community has seen major changes occur concerning infrastructural developments and projects that have provided opportunities for youths, business development and the settlement’s transformation. This has changed people’s mindsets and behaviour drastically.

In an Asian Development Bank report, it was stated that since 2013, the Joyce Bay community had the option of either being a security guard for males or becoming a shop assistant for females, as their livelihoods were limited back then.

Women have worked as market vendors selling fresh produce brought in from outside Port Moresby and there were people engaged in contracts that had skillsets in carpentry and plumbing, but wages were low with no system in place to enforce minimum wages for casual workers.

Finally, in 2013, Ginigoada in collaboration with City Pharmacy Ltd and NCDC, opened up opportunities for youths and others in attaining financial literacy and small business training, and with this it has inspired these people to venture into business activities that will improve their lives and provide sustainability.

In addition, the same year saw the development of major road works that provided accessibility for transport within the settlement and the Moresby South District Development Authority and NCDC funded this, paving the way for other infrastructural developments like water and sewerage system supply.

Joyce Bay has moved from being a ‘no go’ zone to becoming a slowly developing settlement that is home to many of the country’s hopeful citizens of change, there is still more to be done but even still, the future is slowly looking brighter.