Journos on field trip to Manam

Since the Manam Islanders' displacement in 2004, it has been noted that as the years had gone by, so much has changed, yet the struggles and challenges for the Manam Resettlement Authority (MaRA) remain the same.

It was an early start for the journalists as they head onto the North Coast Highway at 5 am in the morning, with MaRA chief executive officer, Richard Baia, chairman Dr. Boga Figa and other field officers.

The first stop was at Daigul, the Agriculture Multiplication & Distribution Centre, where food security for the displaced is cultivated and will be stored in line with resettlement.

More than 200 hectares of land being ploughed since the beginning of this year, with a variety of food crops planted.

It is noticed that much more land can be ploughed, however, Gray Tuno the Agriculturist there is limited to one machine to do all the work. It is obvious that machinery and more varieties of seedlings, tubers, plants and trees are needed at Daigul.

The next stop was at the MaRA base at Bogia where an Office, 10 men single staff quarter and 4x2 bedroom married staff accommodation facilities have been built since 2015.

All field staff and officers are now actively on the ground at the location delivering progress and update on work done so far.

In order for the journos to capture fully, progressive work by MaRA, the CEO and Chairman had them drive up to Sokmun village. A jostling 50km inland from Bogia to the hinterlands.

A couple of months ago, it was impossible to drive past Barit into Sokmun village, however, the journos were the first lot of people to commission the newly cut dirt road from Pongie River to Sokmun.

It was an accomplishment for MaRA and its field officers.

As if there wasn’t enough joy to go around, upon arrival, the MaRA team and journos were treated to traditional reception by the villagers. One cannot begin to comprehend, how much it meant for them to actually have a dirt road running into their village.

Over the years as host villages, they willingly agreed to give their land in exchange for services into Andarum. To date there has been nothing to show until the grading of the road last month, which lifted a bit of the uncertain clouds in their minds.

The village leaders and elders thanked MaRA for standing in solidarity when they all gave up hope for the government. Another “Lip Service” as they claimed to “get votes”.

From the journalists’ perspective, there is so much at stake here, people’s lives matter, not only the Displaced Manam Islanders but also the host villages and people along the corridor, who welcome development into their region in the hopes of having access to basic services such as roads, schools, aid posts and markets.

For Manam Islanders, it may be likened to the Israelites trying to cross over Jordan to the promise land towards permanent livelihood.

For the Andarum’s, it is waiting for “Manna” to come down from heaven in order to sustain themselves, so as to carry on living.