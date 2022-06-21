Joint work plan signed

The signing took place between Dirk Wagener, UN Resident Coordinator, and Koney Samuel, Secretary for the Department of National Planning and Monitoring, on behalf of the Government of PNG.

Secretary Samuel acknowledged the UN as one of PNG’s important development partners and conveyed the Government’s gratitude to the UN System for its commitment to country throughout the years since Independence.

“Our partnership with the UN has been very strong and we are happy with the progress made on a number of programmes, especially the ones critical to government,” said Samuel.

“These include the post-referendum economic development project in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Joint Programme in Southern Highlands and Hela provinces.”

Wagener said the UN System and its agencies were delivering their programs across a wide range of different interventions and sectors covering the whole country.

He mentioned highlights of 2021, including the Spotlight Initiative and capacity building of the National GBV Secretariat in NCD; STREIT project in East Sepik Province; the Bougainville post-referendum economic development project and the joint peace programme in Southern Highlands and Hela provinces.

“For 2022 now, we are planning to deliver more than $130 million (K458 mil) worth of projects in-country and it is evidence of a very strong collaboration between us and the Government of Papua New Guinea and also, with our development partners.

“We want to work and we want to deliver results where they matter the most.”

Wagener said the lead theme of the UN System in the country was “leave no one behind”, with the aspiration to make a difference in PNG for the people of PNG.