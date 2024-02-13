Joint Security forces on alert

Consisting of 300 members of the PNGDF and 200 members of the RPNGC, operations began yesterday evening.

Interim ACP for NCD/Central Peter Guinness said in yesterday’s media conference that the operation will involve roadblocks within the city and the Parliament House precinct.

“The Police Operations will be in the inner parameters of the Parliament House which include the Wagani Courthouse and Sir John Guise Stadium.

“The outer parameter will be controlled by the PNGDF personnel.

“As much as possible we would like to control the movement of people and the traffic also,” Guinness said.

He added that the purpose of doing a joint operation is to prevent a similar experience to Wednesday 10th January, 2024.

He said that PNGDF personnel have been designated as special constables meaning they have the power to arrest and charge a person.

“So when you see soldiers conducting roadblocks this means that they have the same power and authority as police personnel,” Guinness said.

Meanwhile, NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika said security forces will take full control of the entire city to ensure there is peace and normalcy as the Marape-led government anticipate a motion to be moved by the Opposition in parliament this afternoon, for a Vote of No Confidence.

Sika also urged people to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated information on the VONC, creating fear in the community.