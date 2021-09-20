Joe Tonde file election petition

The candidate is challenging elected member, Lohia Boe Samuel.

The matter went before Justice Joseph Yagi this morning at the Waignai National Court.

Lawyer representing Tonde, Samson Phannaphen said his client is in court for allegations of errors during the conduct of the Moresby North West by-elections.

Phannaphen said, “There are allegations of errors by the Electoral officials in the last by-elections. Directions have been given to us to file affidavits and the case will return on the 1st of November.”

Justice Yagi during the directional hearing, instructed that matter return on the 1st of November pre-trial.