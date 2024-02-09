Joe thanks PNG Ports for a ‘wonderful journey'

He is one of three long-serving employees of PNG Ports who retired this month after serving a collective total of 61 years.

Retiring under the company’s Voluntary Retrenchment Program (VRP), the trio expressed gratitude towards PNG Ports for the welfare offered to them and their families, adding they were not only leaving a great organization but a home, with colleagues who became family.

Daniel thanked PNG Ports for the ‘wonderful journey’ as his career spanned two-thirds of his life, with PNG Ports being his first and only employer.

“It was an honour and privilege working with the leading State Owned Enterprise,” he said.

Daniel joined PNG Ports when it was under the former Harbours Board, as a Labourer in 1988 and was based at the Port Moresby port where he was trained to be a certified electrician.

In 1993, he was transferred to the Rabaul port where he worked for six years, before being transferred back to Port Moresby in 1999.

The year 2001 saw him become a Tradesman Electrician and in 2005, Electrician. After serving almost two decades in Port Moresby, he made his final move out of Port Moresby to Kimbe in 2019, where he has been serving until his retirement.

He was among a group of talented, hardworking staff who have been instrumental in the development of the ports over the past decades.

Joe made his mark as an electrician at each port, he travelled to over the past 36 years, as his role was key in all port upgrades.

Officer-In-charge of PNG Ports, Ian Hayden-Smart, during a farewell ceremony, commended each of them for their invaluable service to PNG Ports.

“PNG Ports is not only a workplace but a place where memories and friendships are made,” he said.

“You have served long and your commitments and contributions have helped bring PNG Ports to where it is today as a vibrant, profit-making SOE.”