Jiwaka Agro YIA set example

Assistant President, Kevin Hehirai said this when opening the Jiwaka Produce Minj Buying Point recently.

He said many social issues are caused by the youths because they don’t have money in their pockets so they get involved in petty crime and other criminal activities.

Mr Hehirai said the experience of the 300 members of Jiwaka Youth in Agriculture is that money is in agriculture when they are tilling the land, planting their own crops, harvesting and selling at local markets.

He added that their mission and vision is for youths to collaborate with the government’s policy to drive agriculture industry in the country.

Mr Hehirai is delighted in having Innovative Agro Industries to come into Jiwaka, to relieve the youths from their struggle in trying to find markets to sell their fresh produce such as watermelon, capsicum, potato, carrot, bulb onion and oranges.

“We used to go as far as Mt. Hagen to sell our fresh produce to buyers there but since IAI came into Jiwaka, it minimizes transport cost for all our farmers, reducing the risk of our fresh foods rotting away while waiting to be sold. This time they will just sell here at the Minj buying point,” he said.

Heirai said his farmers are put into cluster groups, each specializing on different crops. They have different farmers for watermelon, orange, capsicum, and with IAI assistance, there will be lemon farmers as well.

He thanked governor, Dr. William Tongamp and CEO of Jiwaka Development Corporation, Paul Tumun for bringing in the partnership of the Innovative Agro Industries to come in to Jiwaka.