 

JICA To Support Hospitals

07:38, July 6, 2021
Twelve provincial hospitals in PNG will be supplied with medical items and much needed equipment from the Japan international Cooperation Agency (JICA).

JICA signed a record of discussion for its new technical cooperation project with the Department of Health yesterday. 

It is assisting the country’s health system with a $US 1.8 million project to procure and deliver medical equipment such as sterilizers, laundry machines and dryers for twelve target provincial hospitals throughout PNG.

JICA will also provide 15 sterilizing machines, nine laundry machines and dryers delivered throughout the duration of this project.

Health Secretary, Dr. Osborn Liko thanked JICA for its continued support to the country.

The project will also involve training materials on infection control and basic medical services as well.

JICA’s Chief Representative, Masato Koinuma said the medical equipment and upgraded skills of the basic medical service will help improve and increase the hospitals capacity in infectious disease control.

The project will commence after the signing of the Record of Discussions. The project will end in March 2022.            

