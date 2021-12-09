JICA, PNGFA Sign Agreement

PNGFA and JICA signed a Record of Discussion of a new forest project titled ‘Capacity Development project for reducing carbon emissions from forest degradation through commercial logging in PNG’.

Commencing from the first quarter of 2022, the project will be implemented for three years beginning at the arrival of a Japanese expert.

JICA Chief Representative, Masato Koinuma, said that at the recent COP26 summit in the UK, resolutions were passed that require efforts made to limit the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 degree celsius.

“The role that PNG plays, with its vast tropical rainforests, is significant and is attracting attention from around the world. In order to contribute to the achievement of this goal, JICA has agreed to contribute as one of the ways to solve problems through this project.”

National Forest Service Managing Director, John Mosoro thanked JICA and the government of Japan for their continuous support to the PNGFA and the forestry sector in PNG.

“The tropical rainforests play important roles in many aspects, contributing to the national economy through timber exports, rich biodiversity and mitigation of climate change.

“While the alarming rate of loss and degradation of forest have been reported in recent decades, JICA has assisted to build a capacity of PNGFA during the phase 1 & 2 projects to put in place a robust forest monitoring system in PNG to detect these forest loss and degradation.”