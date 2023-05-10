JICA handover medical equipment

The presentation was witnessed by the Secretary for Health, Dr. Osborne Liko, Chief Executive Officer for PMGH, Dr. Paki Molumi and other doctors.

Medical Facilities Branch Manager for the NDoH, Ambrose Kwaram thanked the Government and people of Japan for their generous support over and over again all across the country.

A donation of laundry equipment and hospital sterilizers were presented to the Port Moresby General Hospital by JICA representatives yesterday at the hospital’s corporate clinic.

“It is not one or two people but everyone behind the scene right up to national planning. The laundry equipment and hospital sterilizers distributed across the country, Port Moresby General being one of them,” said Ambrose Kwaram.

JICA Chief representative, Masato Koinumba said a total of 15 steam sterilizers, nine commercial washers, and nine dryers were procured under this Japan’s 4-year project, for 40 target health facilities around PNG.

“I am honoured to be here today with you all; to officially handover three steam sterilizers, two commercial dryers to the Port Moresby General Hospital.” Mr Koinumba said.

During the same time, JICA Chief handed over 12 sterilizers, seven dryers and seven washers to 12 other target provinces, which had been delivered as well.

“On this occasion I want to thank JICA again for the timely gift and with this contribution I am sure we’re going to alleviate all those issues and provide the surgical care that our patients need,” Dr. Molumi said.

He said these equipment will go towards infection control at the hospital and they had been installed and in operation.