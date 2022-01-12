Jesus FM Launched In Wapenamanda

Hundreds attended the launching of the newly established Christian radio station last week Friday 7 January. The event was attended by representatives of different churches in the province, government officials, business houses, community leaders and the media. Among them was Wantok Radio Light General Manager Billy Yasi, and PNG Christian Professional Network (CPN) Chief Executive Officer Samuel Ray.

89.1 Jesus FM is the ministry arm of the Church of the Foursquare Gospel in Papua New Guinea. It started under the leadership of the President of the Church of the Foursquare Gospel in PNG, the late Reverend Timothy Tiptap.

“The radio started broadcasting in May 2021 and has already received its license from the PNG National Information and Communication and Technology (NICTA),” said the General Manager of 89.1 Jesus FM, Georgina Tapineng. “The aim of 89.1 Jesus FM is to broadcast the Gospel message of Jesus Christ to all the five districts in Enga Province, whilst at the same time addressing the social issues affecting the province by working in close partnership with the districts and provincial government, NGO’s and all the churches in Enga Province.”

“The new radio station’s mission is to transform Enga with the word of God over the airwaves. We also received positive feedback from our listeners on how our programs have impacted their lives,” added Mrs Tapineng. “The radio is a very effective communication tool to disseminate important message to the wider public at one time.”

89.1 Jesus FM was launched by Reverend Sugam Koma, National Executive Council Representative of the Church of the Foursquare Gospel in PNG.

“There are plans to increase our coverage onwards,” said Tapineng.

Photo credit: Georgina Tapineng