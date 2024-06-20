Jerry Garry reappointed

This is Mr Garry's second term as the head of MRA, having served in this capacity from 2019-2022. Between 2022 to early 2023, Mr Garry served as the Acting MD until his re-appointment to the position early this year by the National Executive Council (NEC).

The occasion also saw several heads of overseas missions signing their contracts.

Mr Garry said his re-appointment and the signing of his contract, paves way for MRA to focus on its key priorities in the mining sector.

The priorities include successful conclusion of the Community Development Agreement (CDA) for the Porgera Project, and ensuring that the regulatory approval process and associated issues for the Wafi Golpu projects are managed effectively.

The MD thanked Prime Minister James Marape for having the confidence in his leadership, and for the opportunity to continue to lead MRA.