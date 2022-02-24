Japanese Studies For UPNG Students

The ‘JICA Chair Program’ (JICA program for Japanese Studies) once officially launched tomorrow, the University of Papua New Guinea will be the first recipient of the program in PNG and the Pacific region. The UPNG Vice Chancellor, Japanese Ambassador and JICA Chief Representative will launch the new program.

Students studying the Japanese modernization course will study from Japanese guest lectures from prestigious Japanese universities.

The program will see a range of short intensive lectures delivered at UPNG on the Japanese development experience such as the successes and failures with the process of Japan’s modernization.

The lectures are based on seven chapters of Japanese modernization videos provided by JICA. These videos will complement the current course content for Japanese Modernization course at UPNG.

“JICA Chair” is among other cooperation activities jointly conducted by UPNG and JICA. One such cooperation activity is the dispatch of JICA Volunteers to teach Japanese classes at UPNG.

UPNG and JICA will trial “the JICA Chair” Program this year and further develop the program in the coming years to continue to suit the growing research needs within UPNG.