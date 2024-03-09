January riots impact on the tourism sector

These incidents include an attack on tourists at Roku Beach, Central Province, brutal killings in the Upper Highlands region, and the kidnapping of a helicopter crew in the Hela Province.

CEO of the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority Eric Uvovo, expressed grave concern over the negative impact of these heinous acts on local communities and service providers, as well as the broader repercussions on the tourism sector. The incidents and the aftermath of the 'Black Wednesday' civil unrest have tarnished Papua New Guinea's image as a safe travel destination.

Following the January 2024 riots, the PNGTPA research team monitored travel advisories and media coverage, revealing heightened security concerns among travellers from key source markets such as America, Australia, and China. Consequently, major cruise liners cancelled their scheduled visits to the country, citing security risks from the civil unrest.

Mr. Uvovo emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to address escalating law and order issues, stressing the importance of restoring normalcy to foster consumer confidence in Papua New Guinea's tourism industry.

He called upon Papua New Guineans to uphold national pride and demonstrate responsibility, contributing to a safer society for both

residents and tourists.

Despite the challenges, the PNGTPA commended the government's decision to keep the country's borders open and acknowledged the resilience demonstrated by the tourism industry.

The authority urged prospective visitors to book their travels through reputable tour operators and announced plans to establish a 24-hour emergency helpline for tourists in the coming weeks.

Mr. Uvovo appealed to the media to highlight positive stories and experiences of tourists in Papua New Guinea, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to counter negative perceptions.

The PNG Tourism Promotion Authority reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Papua New Guinea as a safe and appealing tourist destination, calling for collective efforts to rebuild confidence in the tourism sector to benefit communities and the economy.