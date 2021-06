After elimination 36, candidate Jackson Kiakari has been excluded with 3,721 votes.

The progressive scores of the remaining candidates are:

Lohia Boe Samuel - 20,671 Joe Tonde - 9,799 Sengol A Parkop - 7,348 Dr Thaddeus Kambanei - 7,275 Walter Yangomina - 4,968

Absolute majority is 27,272.

Meantime, Anna Kavanna Bais, the only female candidate, was eliminated on the sixth position with 3,971 votes.

Declaration is expected to follow soon.