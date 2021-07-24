Jack’s of PNG Partnership

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has welcomed Jacks of PNG as a partner for the year 2021.

PNGOC Corporate Manager Ian Leklek welcomed Jacks of PNG after the retailer provided ‘Walk Out Uniforms’, for Team PNG attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“The Team PNG uniform is always one of our biggest costs and having Jacks of PNG on board to provide in kind sponsorship of Team PNG Walk Out Uniforms has greatly reduced that burden on Team PNG’s Games Budget,” said Leklek.

Jacks of PNG Retail Operations Manager Ashish Kumar said, “It was a great honor to partner with Team PNG and looks forward for further collaborations with the PNG Olympic Committee.”

He said the designs of the Team PNG ‘Walk Out Uniforms’ portrays a combination of different elements that are unique to PNG. The red, yellow, orange & black colours represents PNG.

Kumar added, “With the challenges of COVID, we know that the journey has not been easy for all representative national Teams to the Olympics in representing their country and giving their best and embracing the changes and seizing opportunities where possible and Team PNG have demonstrated their best to prepare for this upcoming Olympic Games and we wish them all their best.”

Meantime, DHL PNG assisted with freighting the Team PNG’s uniforms to Australia.

President of PNG Olympic Committee, Sir John Dawanincura acknowledged the timely assistance.