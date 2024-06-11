ITI Lae graduates over 300

The 45th graduation ceremony, hosted at the Lae Secondary School’s multipurpose hall on June 5th, saw 324 students graduate with certificates and diplomas under the theme ‘Embrace creativity and innovation for excellence’.

Officer-in-charge of the Lae Metropolitan community relations, senior inspector Cathy Rimbao, urged the graduates to aspire to be better citizens.

“You came from different backgrounds but you are all here now,” she said.

“You came from different societies, and there are a lot of changes happening. These changes may be unhealthy or healthy. To the graduating students, I see you have a theme of creativity.

“Set a goal for where you want to be and focus on it. You will have mentors, people who have achieved their dreams and have inspired you. Imitate their actions.”

Rimbao further encouraged the graduates to use their challenges as stepping stones “to find opportunities”.

Meantime, ITI will be offering two new courses in February 2025; Diploma in tourism and hospitality management, and diploma in small and medium business management. This will bring the total number of diploma courses on offer to 7.