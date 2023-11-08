ITI Fostering Education and Development

Over the years, ITI has provided 80 scholarships, with 56 awarded to Eastern Highlands Province students and 24 to students in Simbu Provincial.

ITI's Sales and Marketing Manager, John Sally, reaffirmed the institute's commitment to both provinces, emphasizing that they are here to stay and expand their support. The institution has recently extended scholarships to schools in the area, demonstrating their dedication to education and community development.

As ITI enters its eighth year of operation, it continues to provide high-quality training to empower students for further education or the workforce in both government and private sectors.

Sally encouraged students to take advantage of ITI's offerings, particularly for those who may not succeed in traditional tertiary institutions.

ITI's commitment to education and community development in the Eastern Highlands and Simbu provinces is a promising opportunity for aspiring students and the local community.