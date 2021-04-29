Itaki to Appear in Court

Joe Itaki, 46 from Wapenamanda, Enga province is charged with one count each of misappropriation, official corruption and conspiracy to defraud the state.

It is alleged that Joe Itaki, Director General of the National Youth Development Authority, abused public funds totally up to nine million seven hundred nineteen thousand, six hundred and eighty five kina (K9, 719,685) belonging to the National Youth Development Authority.

He appeared before the Waigani District Court today, however the magistrate was not available to hear his case.

The accused, in his capacity as the Director General of the National Youth Authority allegedly conspired with the Authority’s accountant, Winnie Malim, to misuse the funds.

It is alleged that in 2018, the NYDA did a PIP submission to the National Planning and Monitoring Department but the authority did not implement any of these projects from this funding.

The scope of these projects was to build four regional Youth Hubs for young people in the country.

In the Court Hand Up Brief, it was stated that the Bank Statements for the NYDA Operational account showed that funds were misused between 1st August 2019 and March 2021.

Itaki and Malim were signatories to the account.

It is further alleged that most of the bank transactions were done in cheque withdrawals, cheque cashed at counters by NYDA staff and cheque payments to hire car companies.

Itaki was arrested and charged by Police officers from the National Fraud Squad office on the 12th of April.

The matter returns to court on May 4th.