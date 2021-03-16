This will include restricting people’s movement but not affecting business or government services.

The Prime Minister said the country has moved into the ‘Red Stage’ of its COVID-19 Response preparedness.

The isolation strategy will be announced on Wednesday.

Marape said the strategy will not be a hard line lockdown approach.

“On Wednesday I might be in a better place to announce to our country, or through the Controller or Minister for Health, what we will be doing in as far as our isolation strategy concerned, to stop people moving around, without stopping business, without stopping Government, unnecessary moving around living in a COVID sensitive ifestyle, and for us to take stock of where the spread is and for us to ensure we manage from within,” said Marape.

The Prime Minister said based on the current figures, PNG has moved into the Red Stage of its COVID-19 Response.

This means there is widespread community transmission.

“We need to identify and contain it from further spreading, and we need to manage it (COVID-19.”

Marape said Provincial and District Authorities have been given enough lead time since last year to proper set up their Response.

He added the Police and Military will be engaged during the Nationwide Isolation.

The PNG Government is receiving advice from the PNG Health Department, Office of the National Pandemic Controller, and the Australian Government to formulate the strategy.