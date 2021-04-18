Isolated schools unaffected

Michael Ova, Chairman of National Churches Education Council said this to encourage students who have had to endure another 4-week of isolation, since the upsurge in numbers of reported COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

He said, “As necessary as the lockdown may seem for the country, he said it also created an adverse impact across the country’s development sectors, particularly the Education sector.”

“The cost on students is great because those who returned to their homes in rural villages have now lost interest in returning back to school on 19th April, for fear of contracting the virus.

“Schools on island communities, especially in Milne Bay Province were unaffected by COVID-19,” he explained.

He said a discussion was recently held between members of the National Education Board to exempt such schools from the ‘Blanket Decision’ of the lockdown.

“It was decided that due to the scale of the lockdown being of a pandemic proportion and the rising surge in deaths and cases, it was important for all schools, its teachers and students to comply with the safety measures stipulated by the SOE Controller,” he stated.

Assistant Secretary of the NCEC, Fiona Wenama, expressed her dissatisfaction with the lockdown that forced thousands of students to study from home, but maintained that since all decisions were passed at the National Level, nothing much could be done except to comply with the authorities.

However, she recounted the events that transpired during the 2020 lockdown, and said repercussions on schools and its students were severe, forcing some schools to miss out on participating in the country’s National Exams.

“If this delay in students’ returning back to classes is prolonged, it would really diminish and upset the quality of teaching by teachers and learning from the students,” she said.