Isoaimo Queries Roadworks Delay

He raised queries this week during the Central House of Assembly meeting where the provincial budget was passed.

“In the 2020 budget, we budgeted from the Central provincial appropriation, out of your PSIP the two roads in my electorate need work, the Hiritano highway, which is the ring road that runs off from Agevairu all the way to Aropokina and onto the Bereina Junction to Veifa’a road which is a 12 kilometer road.”

Isoaimo stressed that this delay is not a good look for the provincial administration.

“Politically, this sends off a negative impact on us as a government, I was told this when I went to Yule Island last Thursday, I was told again when I went to Diomanakone village past Hisiu on Sunday.

“All I beg of our administration and the people responsible with tenders. I know that tenders were put out this time. In December last year for the ring road, I believe Dekenai Construction have been given the contracts. The villagers are now asking when the contractor will be sent to start work.”

The Member said, he informed the villagers that, from the Kairuku Hiri Electorate point of view, he does not have the funds to overlap roads that have been budgeted for by the provincial government.

He also questioned why another contract for the roadworks for the Bereina Junction-Veifa’a road have been awarded to a non-PNG company

“Tenders were put out last year, two or three months ago, a contractor was selected. However, contrary to National Procurement Act, which states that any contract under K10 million must be awarded to Papua New Guinean companies. I have gone online and checked the company awarded the contract and found out that the directors of the company are two men of Chinese origin.

“They have no right to get a K2.4 million contract.”

Isoaimo is calling on the provincial administration to look into this matter as soon as possible.