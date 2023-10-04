Islanders call for intervention

This has prompted the councilor of Ambenob Ward 1 to all for responsible government authorities intervene quickly with solutions to mitigate the effects in order to assist in minimizing the fast deteriorating islands.

Rodney Selan is the Ward 1 council member for North Ambenob, responsible for most of the islands surrounding Madang town.

Since the effects of climate change has devasted his communities, he has invited the Provincial Disaster Office to tour around Krangket Island and see first-hand the state of the island.

The effects of the rising sea level are evident. It has damaged their water wells and has flowed into the inlands destroying food crops, causing so much distress to the islanders.

Mr. Selan is now calling upon the respective authorities to come down to assist the affected communities.

The islanders pointed out that the island has had some protection against the sea from the deep-rooted trees along the coastline. However, all the big trees that usually acted as barriers have now fallen to the impacts of the rough seas leaving the island vulnerable to erosion.

Selan distressingly pointed out the issues that his communities on Krangket, Panitibun and Bilia are facing. Since the extended dry period in May coupled with the raging seas, the adverse effects have been drastic. Food has become scarce affecting nutrition, shortage of water, rise in diseases and the worst still is the eroding of the island banks.

Krangket island is one meter above sea level in elevation. During rough seas, the current hurls coral stones onto their living space.

Despite this, Selan is adamant that relocation will not be an option for them, as it is their cultural heritage and identity. He also acknowledges the fact that Climate Change is also an inevitable process which cannot be controlled but can be mitigated for a sustainable living on their part.

He concerned about the future of his communities in terms of disruption to education, welfare of mothers and children, food security, economic and business developments.

He stated that as a villager, he has done what little he can do by building stonewalls around the island. This however, is not enough as they erode and get broken down by the seas much easily.

The Director for Provincial Disaster office Rudolph Mongallee acknowledged the efforts of the villagers, however he stated that it was a band aid fix as they need proper meshed wires or netting to be erected along their border lines.

As a leader, Selan is also speaking for all the Bel villages, as their issues are similar. These villages include Siar, Riwo, Malmal, Kananam up to Vidar, Yabob and Bilbil as well.