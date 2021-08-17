Isifu Lauds Govt’s Support

The CLRC Chairman, Kevin Isifu said the Governments consistent support was overwhelming in ensuring that the Inquiry was undertaken resulting in the report.

A secretariat was formed and the team, under the leadership of the Commission, travelled the country, heard and obtained the views and recommendations of Papua New Guineans on what they feel and think of the Government’s stance on Declaring PNG as a Christian Country.

He said the CLRC agrees with the views of the people that the source of Christianity and other religions is God, and God must be declared in the Constitution.

The report on the Inquiry into the Declaration of PNG as a Christian Country comprises two volumes:

Volume 1- Contains the compilation of all the information collected during the consultations that assisted in coming up with the recommendations in Volume 2.

Volume 2- Contains the proposed recommendations.

The recommendations are aimed at:

Adopting Christian Values and Principles and have them inserted into the Preamble of the Constitution as the sixth National Goals and Directive Principles (NGDP)

Amending section one of the Constitution, and insert a new subsection declaring PNG a Christian country and make allowance for other religions to be practiced in peace and harmony.

Insert a tenth Basic Social Obligation in the Preamble of the Constitution

Amend the National Identity Act 1971, to reflect Christian Identity

Develop a National Policy on Religion

He highlighted that in lawmaking, Christian values are well crafted in the Constitution of the country as well.

“Christianity arrived in PNG in the 1800s, and the Christian churches played a pivotal role in the state building and nation building both before and after Independence as is evident in several respects,” Mr Isifu said.

He said the role the early Christian missionaries played in uniting different, otherwise savage regions, with the Word of God laid the foundation for the crafting of the Constitution for an independent united PNG.

“The roles missionaries had in the communities that they visited was the giving of a new sense of identity to the converts. And this had a profound influence on how each community saw themselves and each other,” Mr Isifu stated.

He added that the other area of influence is public policymaking and lawmaking. Christian values have influenced and still influence public policymaking and lawmaking.

“The solutions to these issues rest with us and the CLRC is happy to say that we have proposed some solutions.”