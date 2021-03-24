Isifu condemns killing

Ernest Nataleo, from Aitape in West Sepik died instantly after he was shot at close range.

He was among other passengers travelling on a PMV truck from Wewak to Aitape, when gunman held them up, along the highway at Banak, Dagua LLG in East Sepik Province.

Witnesses say the gunman walked towards the deceased, and shot at him.

The Wewak MP has declared that the perpetrator is now a ‘public enemy’.

Mr. Isifu has commissioned a manhunt with the help of a police Mobile Squad since Monday.

An infuriated West Sepik Governor, Tony Wouwou described the killing as ‘barbaric’, against the West Sepik brothers.

He said such unprovoked killings against the innocent, will only jeopardize long term relations between the two provinces and threaten the collective efforts for a ‘Greater Sepik’ agenda.