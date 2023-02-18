ISEZ project team outlines activities

The Government sees the Special Economic Zone as a priority area and the ISEZ Team is very grateful that a small idea has germinated into a full scale program for the country.

In Phase 2, the project team have already commenced with Land Mobilisation and Environmental Impact Studies to get off the ground soon, are the key programs for February and March 2023.

Leading land mobilisation project is Project lead, Tony Auvita, who is leading the team making sure funding is secured to commence Land Mobilisation and EIS under the National Land Mobilisation Program.

Land Mobilisation Program covers the following;

Field Awareness

Contractor identification

Awarding of contract

Engagements with National and Provincial Lands Depts ongoing.

Deployment of Team by March 2023

He said compliance issues with CEPA is in progress, this aims to achieve a Physical Planning Area Declaration for ISEZ total land area progressing; with Environmental Impact Survey to start this month.

Mr Auvita said specific areas have been identified for critical infrastructure and assured the local people that not all the land will be taken up for ISEZ project.

“After much awareness the people are in a better position to understand what the project is all about and its benefits.”

On the SME front, project leader, Michael O’Kave is taking a leading role facilitating SME programs across Ihu LLG.

SME training have been delivered to the four LLGs of Kikori District with major focus on Ihu LLG with the following;

7 major target locations within Kikori District

76 villages participated in the SME training

780 participants issued with certificates

20 Cooperative Society to be formalized under the Department of Commerce and Industry arrangement.

Mr O’Kave said: We want to anchor our people in the SME space, so that we can be able to get our people through the SME activity so that they don’t miss out in any projects.”

As the ISEZ project picks up momentum, critical enablers are being closely looked at to successfully deliver the pioneer SEZ project.

As put forward by ISEZ Project Director, Peter Kengemer, “As a pioneer project we understand fully the hurdles and challenges before us. Our challenges will be to successfully integrate critical enabling elements of SEZs developed across Asia, especially China, Middle East such as UAE and Africa to a PNG local environment context.

“The key fundamentals will not be in what the experts tell us to do...but how we successfully institutionalize the framework into the SEZ Act, regulations, policies and rules.”