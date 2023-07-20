IRC launches GESI strategy

From 2023 to 2027, this new strategy aims to replace the previous GESI strategy developed in 2016.

The IRC states that as an organization, diversity and inclusion are deeply ingrained in their values, culture, and processes, serving as vital components of our continuous growth and success.

IRC Commissioner Koim, in the strategy, stated that it demonstrates the IRC’s commitment to focusing on inclusion and creating a positive work environment where their diversity is celebrated.

“A diverse workforce ensures our organization is reflective of the community we serve. Diversity allows us to connect with our customers and our colleagues at work. It helps us see different perspectives and create new and innovative ways of providing excellent customer service to the Papua New Guinean community,” stated Koim.

“By working together, I am confident we will create an inclusive culture that supports high performance, innovation, and the wellbeing of our people, but will also ultimately help us deliver excellent services to our taxpayers.”

In July 2022, a survey was conducted. Results showed a 40% participation rate of IRC officers, with over 200 survey responses. Findings included resourcing constraints, workplace bullying, discrimination, harassment, unconscious bias/wantok system that need to be urgently addressed and little to no support from leadership to address these issues.

16.9% of officers felt discriminated based on their background or characteristics. While 11% reported they were subjected to harassment and bullying in the work place and 10% reported being unsure if they had been.

In evaluation, four critical opportunities were uncovered for improvement, which includes:

Establishing employee diversity networks for targeted support and initiatives to improve representation and inclusion.

Educating and supporting staff and senior executives to better understand their role in creating inclusive workplaces and respecting people regardless of their diverse backgrounds.

Establishing robust governance including, policies, procedures and reporting that can be embedded into HR practices, aligning with and supporting achievement of the organization’s strategy.

Holding senior executives accountable for strategy outcomes and integrating diversity and inclusion into everyday business practices and decision making.

The IRC plans to evaluate the D&I strategy quarterly and conduct the GESI staff survey annually to monitor their progress.