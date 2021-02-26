IRC & Gulf Prov Sign MOU

The establishment of a Provincial IRC Office is critical given the expected economic boom in Gulf Province with a string of resources projects coming on board.

The MoU was signed in Port Moresby today.

Present at the MOU signing was IRC Commissioner General, Sam Koim, Gulf Acting Provincial Administrator, Emmanuel Xavier, and Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta.

Gulf is one of three Provinces which does not have an IRC office and the MOU will ensure both the IRC and Provincial Government collaborate to establish one.

“We’ve covered almost all the provinces now except for Hela and Gulf and Southern Highlands, so we are trying to cover these three provinces in the first quarter of this year. So this is timely as well,” said IRC Commissioner General, Sam Koim.

He added that with major resource projects coming on line, the presence of the IRC is critical.

“In light of the very exciting times and new projects that are coming in Gulf (Province) especially the Papua LNG Project, and Pasca, and Mayur Resources Projects that are happening in Gulf, business activities will be picking up and hence as a tax office we would like to work closer to where the business activities are happening so we can collect the taxes accordingly as well.”

The Gulf Provincial Government welcomed the signing of the MOU.

“It’s a privilege and an honour on this occasion to be here, to finally sign an MOU which will allow tax officers from IRC and some space to operate, and also resources to assist our province in revenue generation in collecting taxes as well as monitoring economic activities that are going on in the Province.

“As the Commissioner General Said we are on the verge of a boom in the province. We’ve got natural resource projects that are now to be started,” said Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta.

The Provincial Government will assist in the establishment of the IRC Office.

“We will provide office space, we will provide, security, we will provide housing, and it is up to us now to get this relationship going on a very firm footing.”

Work on establishing the office will begin immediately.