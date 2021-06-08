IPPF to help lead youth campaign

IPPF is an international NGO working in the area of Sexual and Reproductive Health and also other related issues like Sexual and Gender Based Violence, Family Planning, HIV & Aids, Maternal Health and all other issues related to SRH.

International Planned Parenthood Federation or IPPF has 7 clinics across four provinces.

It does awareness in communities and in the schools using their personal development lessons to provide the Sexual and Reproductive Health information.

IPPF, under PNG Family Health Association organize awareness programs to ensure that the communities are encouraged to have access to the services in clinics, including government run-health facilities as well.

Executive Director of IPPF Michael Salini said they work well together with the government, National Department of Health under the Provincial Health Authority.

Where help is limited in some public facilities, IPPF prioritizes its cases, and ensures those who seek their help, are safe and their needs attended to.

Just this year IPPF trained 60 young individuals as the eyes and ears in the community where any form of abuse may occur, and report and refer them to one of its clinics where nurses and counselors can attend to them. They have done a great job so far from Port Moresby, Lae and Kokopo.

IPPF will be helping to lead a youth campaign on Sexual & Gender Based Violence in Kokopo and Lae.

This Youth Led Campaign takes place next week in Kokopo.

It will cover Sexual and Gender Based Violence. All are encouraged to attend, as it educates the society on how to address this issue and more.