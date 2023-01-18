Ipili Students Society make appeals

In December 2022, a selected number of student-members went on an awareness mission across the four Local Level Governments (LLGs) in the new Porgera-Paiela Electorate.

It was during this awareness, that the association identified four key issues affecting those communities. These include; increased social (security) issues due to police personnel outnumbered by various warring tribes; local economic crisis as a result of the untimely closure of the mine resulting in the redundancy of many local employees; disunity among leaders at all levels (disunited landowner factions); and a breakdown of basic government services in the district.

The association said that it was the awareness that triggered them to present appeals to the responsible authorities to respond and act as quickly as possible.

The student society appeals to the government and the Prime Minister, James Marape for the intervention to assist with relief school fee assistance through the Ipili Students Society.

Secondly, they appeal for a direction from the Office of the Prime Minister to ensure the broken down basic services are fully restored and are up and running as soon as possible.

Thirdly, they seek clarity on the status of the reopening or Porgera Mine.

And finally, the society appeals that the state must not deal with any landowners who may be dealing with Porgera Issues from Port Moresby. All issues must be dealt with in Porgera.

The student society also made four separate appeals to the Enga Provincial Government, Barrick Niugini Limited, Porgera Landowner Leaders, and the people of Porgera and Paiela.