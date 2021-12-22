Ipatas Cup Rescheduled

The competition was last scheduled to start this month, however it has been further delayed while awaiting approval and clearance from the National Pandemic Controllers office, to ensure games are conducted under the Niupla Pasin protocol.

Coca Cola Ipatas Cup Competition Manager, Sam Koi confirmed that the Enga and Jiwaka challenge is set for 7-9th of January. Upon completion of the Ipatas cup will be followed by other provincial tournaments, but this will depend on the approval from respective provincial pandemic controllers.

In the interim on the NGI leg, discussions are ongoing with New Ireland and Autonomous Region of Bougainville, they are hoping to host games for the first time, while West and East New Britain who have hosted games are ready.

“The board and management of the Coca Cola Ipatas Cup management apologize to all teams, sponsors and supporters for the delay as the situation is beyond our control. I thank everyone for the support and understanding,” Koi said.

He said the competition since its inception in 2001 has created pathways for raw talents to excel in their rugby league career, while at the same time changing mindsets and behaviours of youth in villages and suburbs throughout PNG.

It is by far the biggest and longest running off-season rugby league competition in the country and the Asia Pacific region.