Ipatas Challenges Leaders

He made the comments at Grand Chief Michael Somare’s Haus Krai in Port Moresby last night.

Governor Ipatas said the next current crop of leaders must aspire to Somare’s vision of developing the nation.

Representing their Province, the Enga community in Port Moresby were led into the Haus Krai by Enga’s current and former political elite, as well as senior statesmen.

Governor Ipatas said he felt that the country had not reached the vision of Late Grad Chief Sir Michael Somare had.

“Mi no I stap klostu long em na bai mi save bat mi filim osem em ino ting kantri em i ron long wei em I laikimg long em.

(I was not near him to know but I feel that he thought the country was not run the way he would have wanted.)

Ipatas challenged todays leaders to reassess their approach to development and ensure the vision of Sir Michael was realised.

“As we celebrate the passing of a great leader, the founder of this country, are we going to start changing our ways of doing things? We especially the new generation of leaders, must be more honest and committed to our people,” said Ipatas.

Meanwhile, Former Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia, also paid homage to Sir Michael as a visionary who united the nation.

“He created a socio-political and economic system, that was best suited for us, and he thought us to apply them to our benefit,” said Injia.